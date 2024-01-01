sniffglue 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Sniffglue is a network sniffer written in Rust. Network packets are parsed concurrently using a thread pool to utilize all CPU cores. It aims to run securely on untrusted networks without crashing when processing packets, providing useful output by default. It offers various filter sensitivity levels for different types of network traffic. Installation instructions are provided for Arch Linux, Mac OSX, Debian, Ubuntu, Kali, Alpine, Gentoo, NixOS, GNU Guix, and Fedora/RHEL/CentOS/CentOS Stream, as well as building from source.