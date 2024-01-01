Netcap efficiently converts network packets into structured audit records for machine learning algorithms, using Protocol Buffers for encoding.
Sniffglue is a network sniffer written in Rust. Network packets are parsed concurrently using a thread pool to utilize all CPU cores. It aims to run securely on untrusted networks without crashing when processing packets, providing useful output by default. It offers various filter sensitivity levels for different types of network traffic. Installation instructions are provided for Arch Linux, Mac OSX, Debian, Ubuntu, Kali, Alpine, Gentoo, NixOS, GNU Guix, and Fedora/RHEL/CentOS/CentOS Stream, as well as building from source.
A honeypot that emulates a Belkin N300 Home Wireless router with default setup to observe traffic
Port listener / honeypot in Rust with protocol guessing, safe string display and rudimentary SQLite logging.
A simple tool to take screenshots of HTTPS websites
A TCP-based traceroute implementation that bypasses firewall filters to trace the path to a destination.
High-performance packet capture library with zero copy functionality.