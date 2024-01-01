Windows Secure Host Baseline 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Windows Secure Host Baseline (SHB) provides an automated and flexible approach for assisting the DoD in deploying the latest releases of Windows 10 using a framework that can be consumed by organizations of all sizes. The DoD CIO issued a memo on November 20, 2015 directing Combatant Commands, Services, Agencies and Field Activities (CC/S/As) to rapidly deploy the Windows 10 operating system throughout their respective organizations with the objective of completing deployment by the end of January 2017. The Deputy Secretary of Defense issued a memo on February 26, 2016 directing the DoD to complete a rapid deployment and transition to Microsoft Windows 10 Secure Host Baseline by the end of January 2017. Formal product evaluations also support the move to Windows 10. The National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) oversees evaluations of commercial IT products for use in National Security Systems. Common Criteria evaluation of Windows 10 against NIAP Protection Profile for General Purpose Operating Systems completed April 5, 2016 and updated February 2017.