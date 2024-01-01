xxUSBSentinel 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Windows anti-forensics USB monitoring tool. First you map a Key USB device - it can be a mouse, keyboard, flash drive etc. It will ask you to plug and unplug your device. Then the program remembers the device ID (VID:PID). After that you can arm the Sentinel and it would listen for device disconnect events and if your Key USB device is unplugged - xxUSBSentinel will shutdown your computer the fast way. The whole purpose of that is to make recovering your encrypted drive keys almost impossible. WARNING: This software will not encrypt or protect your data/drives, its only aim is to help you improve your operation security. Features Monitor and log all types of USB devices connecting and disconnecting Export logs to file Resolve device VID:PID Map a device to be a Key USB device Fast shutdown on Key USB device unplug Control everything from GUI or from the traybar icon Test mode option for practice Screenshots Installation No installation is needed, download release or build it yourself. Dependencies Currently it depends on LibUsbDotNet, but in future releases the library will be packed with the executable: LibUsbDotNet.dll Compatability The should work on most Windows systems.