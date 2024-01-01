CalypsoAI 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

CalypsoAI is a platform that provides security, observability, and control for large language models (LLMs) and generative AI models across an organization. It offers features such as: - Scanning prompts and model outputs for vulnerabilities, risks, and policy violations in real-time - Providing insights into model performance, decision-making processes, limitations, reliability, efficiency, and effectiveness - Supporting custom and third-party LLMs, enabling multi-model and multimodal AI projects - Easy integration with existing applications via an API - Ensuring compliance with regulatory standards for deploying LLMs - Cost management and automation for scaling LLM usage - Multiple deployment modes (on-premises, cloud, hybrid) - Enterprise-grade security, privacy, and scalability