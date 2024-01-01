FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.
CalypsoAI is a platform that provides security, observability, and control for large language models (LLMs) and generative AI models across an organization. It offers features such as: - Scanning prompts and model outputs for vulnerabilities, risks, and policy violations in real-time - Providing insights into model performance, decision-making processes, limitations, reliability, efficiency, and effectiveness - Supporting custom and third-party LLMs, enabling multi-model and multimodal AI projects - Easy integration with existing applications via an API - Ensuring compliance with regulatory standards for deploying LLMs - Cost management and automation for scaling LLM usage - Multiple deployment modes (on-premises, cloud, hybrid) - Enterprise-grade security, privacy, and scalability
FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.
SentinelOne Purple AI is an AI-powered security analyst solution that simplifies threat hunting and investigations, empowers analysts, accelerates security operations, and safeguards data.
Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.
VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.
LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.
Mindgard is a continuous automated red teaming platform that enables security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in AI systems, including generative AI and large language models.