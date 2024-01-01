express-enforces-ssl 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This simple module enforces HTTPS connections on any incoming requests. In case of a non-encrypted HTTP request, express-enforces-ssl automatically redirects to an HTTPS address using a 301 permanent redirect. express-enforces-ssl also works behind reverse proxies (load balancers) as they are for example used by Heroku and nodejitsu. In such cases, however, the trustProxy parameter has to be set (see below) Usage First, install the module: $ npm install express-enforces-ssl --save Afterwards, require the module and use the HTTPS() method: var express = require('express'); var http = require('http'); var express_enforces_ssl = require('express-enforces-ssl'); var app = express(); app.enable('trust proxy'); app.use(express_enforces_ssl()); /* Routes Here */ http.createServer(app).listen(app.get('port'), function() { console.log('Express server listening on port ' + app.get('port')); }); LICENCE MIT