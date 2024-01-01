SentryPeer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers. It captures IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and provides a notification system to service providers. This tool is designed to help prevent and detect fraudulent activities on SIP servers, such as making unauthorized calls. It provides a RESTful API for monitoring and managing the tool. SentryPeer is a valuable tool for service providers and organizations that rely on SIP servers. It is also a great tool for security professionals and researchers who want to detect and prevent fraudulent activities. SentryPeer is a powerful tool that can help prevent financial losses and protect sensitive information. It is a must-have tool for any organization that relies on SIP servers. SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers. It captures IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and provides a notification system to service providers. This tool is designed to help prevent and detect fraudulent activities on SIP servers, such as making unauthorized calls. It provides a RESTful API for monitoring and managing the tool. SentryPeer is a valuable tool for service providers and organizations that rely on SIP servers. It is also a great tool for security professionals and researchers who want to detect and prevent fraudulent activities. SentryPeer is a powerful tool that can help prevent financial losses and protect sensitive information. It is a must-have tool for any organization that relies on SIP servers.