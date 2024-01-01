A honeypot that logs NTP packets into a Redis database to detect DDoS attempts.
SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers. It captures IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and provides a notification system to service providers. This tool is designed to help prevent and detect fraudulent activities on SIP servers, such as making unauthorized calls. It provides a RESTful API for monitoring and managing the tool. SentryPeer is a valuable tool for service providers and organizations that rely on SIP servers. It is also a great tool for security professionals and researchers who want to detect and prevent fraudulent activities. SentryPeer is a powerful tool that can help prevent financial losses and protect sensitive information. It is a must-have tool for any organization that relies on SIP servers.
Mass IP port scanner for Internet-scale scanning with high speed and flexibility.
A powerful and extensible framework for reconnaissance and attacking various networks and devices.
AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.
A command-line tool for managing and analyzing Microsoft Forefront TMG and UAG configurations.
A tool for taking a list of resolved subdomains and outputting any corresponding CNAMES en masse.