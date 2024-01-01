AWS Security Digest Newsletter

Lists AWS resources using the AWS Cloud Control API and writes them to a JSON output file.
Receive a weekly digest recap of the best AWS Security news. Curate only the most essential news in the AWS security landscape, allowing you to save time. Join a community of cloud security professionals from some of the world’s leading companies. Stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in AWS Cloud Security. It’s free, and you can unsubscribe at any time. Protecting your privacy is our top priority.
Lists AWS resources using the AWS Cloud Control API and writes them to a JSON output file.
A tool for spinning up insecure AWS infrastructure with Terraform for training and security assessment purposes.
Docker security audit tool with custom audit profiles and JSON report generation based on CIS Docker 1.6 Benchmark.
Discover and understand the Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug and its implications on inter-container communication.
Automate actions on Security Command Center findings with automated disk snapshots, IAM grant revocation, and more.
A security tool that monitors AWS objects for ownership attribution, detects domain hijacking, and verifies security services.