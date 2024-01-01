NoPP 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

NoPP (No Prototype Pollution) is a tiny helper designed to protect against Prototype Pollution vulnerabilities in your application by calling Object.freeze for some built-in JavaScript objects. By freezing an object, it prevents new properties from being added, existing properties from being removed, and values from being changed, ensuring that prototype changes only occur during initialization.