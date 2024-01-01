The OWASP AppSec Europe '16 Conference is a leading gathering in web application security, featuring keynote speakers and in-depth trainings in application security topics.
NoPP (No Prototype Pollution) is a tiny helper designed to protect against Prototype Pollution vulnerabilities in your application by calling Object.freeze for some built-in JavaScript objects. By freezing an object, it prevents new properties from being added, existing properties from being removed, and values from being changed, ensuring that prototype changes only occur during initialization.
A library of string validators and sanitizers.
Node package for preparing CTF events with OWASP Juice Shop challenges for popular CTF frameworks.
A tool to verify the integrity of PNG, JNG, and MNG files and extract detailed information about the image.
A tool for adding new lines to files, skipping duplicates.
Community project for developing common guidelines and best practices for secure configurations.