BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) that integrates seamlessly into existing environments like Linux, Docker, Swarm, Kubernetes. It offers primary security features as part of the core and can be easily extended with additional ones through a plugin system. With a user-friendly web UI, it makes cybersecurity hassle-free.