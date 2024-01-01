Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code.
BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) that integrates seamlessly into existing environments like Linux, Docker, Swarm, Kubernetes. It offers primary security features as part of the core and can be easily extended with additional ones through a plugin system. With a user-friendly web UI, it makes cybersecurity hassle-free.
Falco is a cloud native runtime security tool for Linux operating systems that detects and alerts on abnormal behavior and potential security threats in real-time.
Static code analysis tool for infrastructure as code (IaC) and software composition analysis (SCA) with over 1000 built-in policies for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.
A collection of Android security related resources
A honeypot trap for Symfony2 forms to reduce spam submissions.
A deliberately weak and insecure implementation of GraphQL for testing and practicing GraphQL security