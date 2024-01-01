IAM Zero detects IAM issues and suggests least-privilege policies for AWS and other cloud platforms.
BeyondTrust discovers, onboards, secures, and right-sizes privileges across your enterprise. Gain visibility and control over all privileged accounts and users in your environment. Simplify deployments, reduce costs, improve usability, and reduce privilege risks with the broadest set of privileged access security capabilities with BeyondTrust. BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions are deployed to satisfy a variety of security, service desk, and industry-specific use cases. Protect your business with the most proven PAM solutions for the cloud. Satisfy audit and compliance requirements out-of-the-box.
IAM Zero detects IAM issues and suggests least-privilege policies for AWS and other cloud platforms.
A platform that helps companies automate the management of their SaaS identities and applications, providing visibility, security, and compliance across the organization's SaaS ecosystem.
A library for forward compatibility with PHP password functions.
A web service for easier AWS IAM permissions and credential management with various login methods and IAM Self-Service Wizard.
PowerUp aims to be a clearinghouse of common Windows privilege escalation vectors that rely on misconfigurations.
A tool for searching through public EBS snapshots for secrets, organized as an Elastic Beanstalk application.