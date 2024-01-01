A secret keeper that stores secrets in DynamoDB, encrypted at rest.
CredStash is a tool used for managing and securely storing credentials, requiring installation of dependencies and setup of a key in AWS KMS, with specific Linux installation instructions available.
Securely store and access AWS credentials in a development environment.
A tool for searching through public EBS snapshots for secrets, organized as an Elastic Beanstalk application.
A key and secret validation workflow tool built in Rust, supporting over 30 providers and exporting to JSON or CSV.
A tool for visualizing AWS IAM and Organizations in a graph format with Neo4j, supporting anomaly detection and custom data processing.
A library utilizing Z3 prover to analyze AWS IAM policies.