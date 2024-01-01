NEW

LLM Guard 0 ( 0 ) LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks. AI Security Free aimachine-learningsecuritylarge-language-modelsgenerative-aiopen-source

CalypsoAI 0 ( 0 ) CalypsoAI is a platform that provides centralized security, observability, and control for deploying and scaling large language models and generative AI across an enterprise. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsgenerative-aisecurityobservability