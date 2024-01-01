Ophcrack is a free Windows password cracker based on rainbow tables with various features for password recovery.
WeChall is a free online wargame that allows users to practice their hacking skills and learn about various security concepts. It offers a variety of challenges, from easy to hard, that cover different areas of security, such as cryptography, steganography, and web exploitation. WeChall is a great resource for both beginners and experienced hackers to improve their skills and learn from others. It also has a community section where users can discuss and share their experiences, and a ranking system that allows users to compete with each other. Overall, WeChall is an excellent platform for anyone interested in security and hacking to learn and have fun.
Ophcrack is a free Windows password cracker based on rainbow tables with various features for password recovery.
A collection of scripts for Turbo Intruder, a penetration testing tool
CTF toolkit for rapid exploit development and prototyping.
A Python script for creating a cohesive and up-to-date penetration testing framework.
A digital archive of the internet, allowing users to capture and browse archived web pages.
Collection of Windows oneliners for executing arbitrary code and downloading remote payloads.