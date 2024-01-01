CTFd is a Capture The Flag framework with extensive features for creating and managing CTF competitions.
PHP: The Right Way is a comprehensive guide on best practices for PHP development, covering topics such as code style, dependency management, security, databases, testing, and deployment.
CTFd is a Capture The Flag framework with extensive features for creating and managing CTF competitions.
Database protection suite with field-level encryption and intrusion detection
A security oriented, feedback-driven, evolutionary, easy-to-use fuzzer with interesting analysis options.
A tool to extract links from responses and filter them via decoding/sorting
Guidance on securing NFS in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7
3GL is a high-level programming language with a focus on ASM for 6502.