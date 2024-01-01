6 tools and resources
Open Backup Extractor is an open source program for extracting data from iPhone and iPad backups.
ShadowCopy Analyzer is a tool for cybersecurity researchers to analyze and utilize the ShadowCopy technology for file recovery and system restoration.
iOS Mobile Backup Xtractor tool for extracting iOS backups.
A cross-platform software library for interacting with iOS devices without jailbreaking.
Acronis Cyber Protect is an integrated cybersecurity and data protection platform that provides comprehensive protection for businesses, service providers, and individuals.
Browse and analyze iPhone/iPad backups with detailed file properties and various viewers.