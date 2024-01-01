Linux Containers in 500 Lines of Code

Linux Containers in 500 Lines of Code is a project that aims to provide a minimal set of restrictions to run untrusted code by utilizing namespaces, capabilities, mounts, system calls, resources, and networking in a concise codebase. The project is an exploration of container setup and security considerations in a literate code format.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
container-securitysecuritycode-security

