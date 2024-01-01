Weave Scope automatically generates a map of your application for troubleshooting and monitoring Docker & Kubernetes.
Linux Containers in 500 Lines of Code is a project that aims to provide a minimal set of restrictions to run untrusted code by utilizing namespaces, capabilities, mounts, system calls, resources, and networking in a concise codebase. The project is an exploration of container setup and security considerations in a literate code format.
A Python script that lists all main resources of your AWS account, helping you find resources that affect billing and/or security.
Exploit that launches a process on the host from within a Docker container run with the --privileged flag by abusing the Linux cgroup v1 “notification on release” feature.
A framework to analyze container images and gather useful information.
An AWS Lambda auditing tool that provides asset visibility and actionable results through statistical analysis and security checks.
A project that sets up partitioned Athena tables for CloudTrail logs and updates partitions nightly.