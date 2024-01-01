CTF Writeups

Comprehensive tutorial series on ARM Assembly covering various topics.
Things we learned from Capture The Flag hacking competitions we participated in. CTFs We Participated In * 2021 dCTF * 2020 Hack-A-Sat Qualifier * 2019 36C3 Junior CTF * 2018 35C3 Junior CTF * 2017 AlexCTF * 2016 ABCTF * 2016 Boston Key Party * 2016 EasyCTF * 2016 HSCTF * 2016 LASA CTF * 2016 Repo of Challenges * 2016 Nuit du Hack * 2016 Neo CTF * 2016 Internet Wache CTF * 2015 420blaze SCTF * 2015 Repo of challenges Build Status We use Travis CI to ensure write-ups follow consistency standards. Last build status: Licences We use a combination of the Beerware, Unlicense, and WTF licenses. Which license applies to what file, we'll let you figure out. ;)
Cheat sheet with common enumeration and attack methods for Windows Active Directory.
A comprehensive guide to using Metasploit, including searching for modules, specifying exploits and payloads, and using auxiliary modules.
Collection of industry and community cybersecurity courses and materials by M. E. Kabay.
A docker container with multiple vulnerable applications for cybersecurity training.
A comprehensive guide to network security monitoring, teaching readers how to detect and respond to intrusions using open source software and vendor-neutral tools.