CTF Writeups 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Things we learned from Capture The Flag hacking competitions we participated in. CTFs We Participated In * 2021 dCTF * 2020 Hack-A-Sat Qualifier * 2019 36C3 Junior CTF * 2018 35C3 Junior CTF * 2017 AlexCTF * 2016 ABCTF * 2016 Boston Key Party * 2016 EasyCTF * 2016 HSCTF * 2016 LASA CTF * 2016 Repo of Challenges * 2016 Nuit du Hack * 2016 Neo CTF * 2016 Internet Wache CTF * 2015 420blaze SCTF * 2015 Repo of challenges Build Status We use Travis CI to ensure write-ups follow consistency standards. Last build status: Licences We use a combination of the Beerware, Unlicense, and WTF licenses. Which license applies to what file, we'll let you figure out. ;)