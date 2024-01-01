APFS File System Format Reference Sheet 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The APFS (Apple File System) is a proprietary file system developed by Apple Inc. for their macOS High Sierra and later operating systems. It is designed to replace the HFS+ file system and offers several improvements, including improved performance, security, and reliability. The APFS file system consists of various structures, including the volume superblock, object headers, B-tree nodes, and file metadata. These structures contain metadata and file system information, such as file names, permissions, timestamps, and encryption data. APFS also supports advanced features, including snapshots, cloning, and space sharing, which make it a powerful and flexible file system for modern operating systems.