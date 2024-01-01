APFS File System Format Reference Sheet

A comprehensive cheat sheet for accessing Windows systems from Linux hosts using smbclient and rpcclient tools, covering password management, user and group enumeration, and more.
The APFS (Apple File System) is a proprietary file system developed by Apple Inc. for their macOS High Sierra and later operating systems. It is designed to replace the HFS+ file system and offers several improvements, including improved performance, security, and reliability. The APFS file system consists of various structures, including the volume superblock, object headers, B-tree nodes, and file metadata. These structures contain metadata and file system information, such as file names, permissions, timestamps, and encryption data. APFS also supports advanced features, including snapshots, cloning, and space sharing, which make it a powerful and flexible file system for modern operating systems.
A comprehensive cheat sheet for accessing Windows systems from Linux hosts using smbclient and rpcclient tools, covering password management, user and group enumeration, and more.
A comprehensive guide to hardening OpenLDAP on Linux using AppArmor and systemd, providing a defense in depth approach to securing LDAP deployments.
Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.
A comprehensive guide for computer security incident handling, providing guidelines for establishing incident response capabilities and handling incidents efficiently and effectively.
BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications.
A comprehensive reference guide to Nmap's scripting engine and its various options, scripts, and target specifications.