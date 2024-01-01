Dagda 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Dagda is a tool to perform static analysis of known vulnerabilities, trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats in docker images/containers and to monitor the docker daemon and running docker containers for detecting anomalous activities. It imports known vulnerabilities and exploits into a MongoDB and verifies software installed in docker images for vulnerabilities. It also uses ClamAV as antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats. It supports multiple Linux base images: RHEL, Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS, Fedora, and OpenSUSE. It is designed to be used by security professionals, developers, and DevOps teams to ensure the security of their docker-based applications.