A community effort to compile security advisories for Ruby libraries with a detailed directory structure.
Dagda is a tool to perform static analysis of known vulnerabilities, trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats in docker images/containers and to monitor the docker daemon and running docker containers for detecting anomalous activities. It imports known vulnerabilities and exploits into a MongoDB and verifies software installed in docker images for vulnerabilities. It also uses ClamAV as antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats. It supports multiple Linux base images: RHEL, Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS, Fedora, and OpenSUSE. It is designed to be used by security professionals, developers, and DevOps teams to ensure the security of their docker-based applications.
A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications
A tool that uses NLP and ML to identify potential software vulnerabilities from git commit messages
Gamma Ray is a software that helps developers to look for vulnerabilities on their Node.js applications with a pluggable infrastructure for integration with vulnerabilities databases.
Tool to identify and understand code-injection vulnerabilities in Windows 7 UAC whitelist system.
Check for known vulnerabilities in your Node.js installation.