OWASP ServerlessGoat

This serverless application demonstrates common serverless security flaws as described in the Serverless Security Top 10 Weaknesses guide. Teach developers & security practitioners about common serverless application layer risks and weaknesses. Educate on how serverless application layer weaknesses can be exploited. Teach developers & security practitioners about serverless security best-practices. You can find more information about WebGoat at: https://www.owasp.org/index.php/OWASP_Serverless_Goat

