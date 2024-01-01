OWASP ServerlessGoat

InQL is a Burp Suite extension for advanced GraphQL testing and vulnerability detection
This serverless application demonstrates common serverless security flaws as described in the Serverless Security Top 10 Weaknesses guide. Teach developers & security practitioners about common serverless application layer risks and weaknesses. Educate on how serverless application layer weaknesses can be exploited. Teach developers & security practitioners about serverless security best-practices. You can find more information about WebGoat at: https://www.owasp.org/index.php/OWASP_Serverless_Goat
A fast and minimal JS endpoint extractor
A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests.
A deliberately vulnerable modern day app with lots of DOM related bugs
A static code analysis tool for parsing common data formats to detect hardcoded credentials and dangerous functions.
Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository.