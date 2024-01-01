json

12 tools and resources

FastIR Collector

Tool for live forensics acquisition on Windows systems, collecting artefacts for early compromise detection.

Digital Forensics
Free
windows-forensicscsvjson
OTE

A powerful OSINT tool for creating custom templates for data extraction and analysis

Digital Forensics
Free
osintdata-extractiondata-analysisjsoncsv
GitMiner

A powerful tool for searching and scraping data from GitHub

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
githubsearchscrapingdata-miningcsvjson
Heralding

A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols

Honeypots
Free
honeypotftptelnetsshhttphttpssmtpvnccsvjson
AndroPyTool

A tool for extracting static and dynamic features from Android APKs.

Specialized Security
Free
apksstatic-analysisdynamic-analysisandroguardvirus-totalmongodbjsoncsv
@hapi/bourne

JSON.parse() drop-in replacement with prototype poisoning protection.

Miscellaneous
Free
jsonhapisecurity
go-audit

An alternative to the auditd daemon with goals of safety, speed, JSON output, and pluggable pipelines connecting to the Linux kernel via netlink.

Endpoint Security
Free
goauditlinuxjson
Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework

A framework for creating cybersecurity event schemas with a schema browser for exploration.

Miscellaneous
Free
cybersecurityframeworkjsonbrowser
secure-json-parse

A tool to prevent prototype poisoning in JSON parsing.

Miscellaneous
Free
jsonsecurity
hpfeeds

hpfeeds is a lightweight authenticated publish-subscribe protocol with Python 3 compatible broker and client.

Network Security
Free
hpfeedsprotocoljsonpython
Joy

A package for capturing and analyzing network flow data and intraflow data.

Network Security
Free
flow-analysispcapjsonsecurity-monitoring
Potiron

Normalize, index, enrich, and visualize network capture data using Potiron.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypcapjsonredisvisualizationnetwork-analysis