12 tools and resources
Tool for live forensics acquisition on Windows systems, collecting artefacts for early compromise detection.
A powerful OSINT tool for creating custom templates for data extraction and analysis
A powerful tool for searching and scraping data from GitHub
A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols
A tool for extracting static and dynamic features from Android APKs.
JSON.parse() drop-in replacement with prototype poisoning protection.
An alternative to the auditd daemon with goals of safety, speed, JSON output, and pluggable pipelines connecting to the Linux kernel via netlink.
A framework for creating cybersecurity event schemas with a schema browser for exploration.
A tool to prevent prototype poisoning in JSON parsing.
hpfeeds is a lightweight authenticated publish-subscribe protocol with Python 3 compatible broker and client.
A package for capturing and analyzing network flow data and intraflow data.
Normalize, index, enrich, and visualize network capture data using Potiron.