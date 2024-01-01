A GitHub App that monitors GitHub organizations or repositories for adherence to security best practices and detects policy violations.
The Docker Bench for Security is a script that checks for dozens of common best-practices around deploying Docker containers in production. Automated tests are based on the CIS Docker Benchmark v1.6.0. We are making this available as an open-source utility so the Docker community can have an easy way to self-assess their hosts and Docker containers against this benchmark.
A GitHub App that monitors GitHub organizations or repositories for adherence to security best practices and detects policy violations.
SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library with a focus on speed, reliability, and ease of integration.
A tool that finds unprotected secrets in container images or file systems, matching against a database of 140 secret types.
Automate the search for Exploits and Vulnerabilities in important databases.
Nmap is an essential network scanning tool used for network security auditing and status monitoring.
Web inventory tool that captures screenshots of webpages and includes additional features for enhanced usability.