usbdeath Logo

usbdeath

0 (0)

usbdeath is an anti-forensic tool that manipulates udev rules for known USB devices and performs actions on unknown USB device insertion or specific USB device removal.

Digital Forensics
Free
usbforensicanti-forensicbashscript
pcapfex Logo

pcapfex

0 (0)

A tool for extracting files from packet capture files with ease of use and extensibility for Python developers.

Digital Forensics
Free
pcapforensicfile-extractionpacket-capturefile-analysisbinary-security
Disk Arbitrator Logo

Disk Arbitrator

0 (0)

A Mac OS X forensic utility for ensuring correct forensic procedures during disk imaging.

Digital Forensics
Free
macforensicfile-systemsecurity
AutoMacTC Logo

AutoMacTC

0 (0)

Automated Mac Forensic Triage Collector

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicmacostriagedisk-image
ChromeFreak Logo

ChromeFreak

0 (0)

A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report.

Digital Forensics
Free
chromeforensicframeworkpythonwindowslinuxosxfile-analysis
OSXCollector Logo

OSXCollector

0 (0)

OSXCollector is a forensic evidence collection & analysis toolkit for OSX.

Digital Forensics
Free
osxforensiccollectionanalysispython