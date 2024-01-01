NEW

usbdeath 0 ( 0 ) usbdeath is an anti-forensic tool that manipulates udev rules for known USB devices and performs actions on unknown USB device insertion or specific USB device removal. Digital Forensics Free usbforensicanti-forensicbashscript

pcapfex 0 ( 0 ) A tool for extracting files from packet capture files with ease of use and extensibility for Python developers. Digital Forensics Free pcapforensicfile-extractionpacket-capturefile-analysisbinary-security

Disk Arbitrator 0 ( 0 ) A Mac OS X forensic utility for ensuring correct forensic procedures during disk imaging. Digital Forensics Free macforensicfile-systemsecurity

ChromeFreak 0 ( 0 ) A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report. Digital Forensics Free chromeforensicframeworkpythonwindowslinuxosxfile-analysis