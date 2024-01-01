6 tools and resources
usbdeath is an anti-forensic tool that manipulates udev rules for known USB devices and performs actions on unknown USB device insertion or specific USB device removal.
A tool for extracting files from packet capture files with ease of use and extensibility for Python developers.
A Mac OS X forensic utility for ensuring correct forensic procedures during disk imaging.
Automated Mac Forensic Triage Collector
A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report.
OSXCollector is a forensic evidence collection & analysis toolkit for OSX.