Clevis is a pluggable framework for automated decryption, allowing for automated decryption of data or unlocking of LUKS volumes. To encrypt data, use the command: $ clevis encrypt PIN CONFIG < PLAINTEXT > CIPHERTEXT.jwe. To decrypt, use: $ clevis decrypt < CIPHERTEXT.jwe > PLAINTEXT. Clevis uses pins for automated decryption, where a pin is a plugin that implements decryption logic, and a config JSON object is passed to the pin for necessary encryption and decryption setup.