Clevis is a pluggable framework for automated decryption, allowing for automated decryption of data or unlocking of LUKS volumes. To encrypt data, use the command: $ clevis encrypt PIN CONFIG < PLAINTEXT > CIPHERTEXT.jwe. To decrypt, use: $ clevis decrypt < CIPHERTEXT.jwe > PLAINTEXT. Clevis uses pins for automated decryption, where a pin is a plugin that implements decryption logic, and a config JSON object is passed to the pin for necessary encryption and decryption setup.
A library for generating random numbers and strings of various strengths, useful in security contexts.
steg86 is a format-agnostic steganographic tool for x86 and AMD64 binaries.
Secure file erasing utility for Mac OS X
de4dot is a .NET deobfuscator and unpacker with the ability to restore packed and obfuscated assemblies to their original form.
A project focusing on deconstructing and utilizing data for security using Python modules like IPython, Pandas, and Scikit Learn.
A steganographic file system in userspace for plausible deniability of files.