A medium interaction printer honeypot that simulates a standard networked printer
Dockerpot is a docker-based honeypot that can be set up by installing necessary software like docker.io, socat, xinetd, and auditd, then running specific commands to install and configure the honeypot scripts, customize ports in iptables rules, set memory limits, and network quotas. Additional configurations for crond, xinetd, and auditd are required for proper functioning.
ElasticSearch honeypot to capture attempts to exploit CVE-2014-3120, with logging and daemon options.
A Go-based honeypot server for detecting and logging attacker activity
A honeypot for malware that spreads via USB storage devices, detecting infections without further information.
SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities.
Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities.