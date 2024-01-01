Dockerpot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Dockerpot is a docker-based honeypot that can be set up by installing necessary software like docker.io, socat, xinetd, and auditd, then running specific commands to install and configure the honeypot scripts, customize ports in iptables rules, set memory limits, and network quotas. Additional configurations for crond, xinetd, and auditd are required for proper functioning.