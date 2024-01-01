AWS WAF 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) helps protect web applications from common exploits by providing bot control and fraud control features. With AWS WAF, you can get 10 million common bot control requests per month with the AWS Free Tier and save time with managed rules, allowing you to focus more on building applications. It also enables easier monitoring, blocking, or rate-limiting of common and pervasive threats.