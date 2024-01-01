6 tools and resources
Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations.
Microsoft Azure service for safeguarding cryptographic keys and secrets.
GPG Sync is a tool designed to keep OpenPGP public keys up-to-date within an organization by offloading the complexity of key management to a single trusted person.
A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data.
A key and secret validation workflow tool built in Rust, supporting over 30 providers and exporting to JSON or CSV.
Directory containing components to build labs for Chapter 29 with setup instructions and VM information.