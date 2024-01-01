key-management

Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module

Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations.

Data Protection and Cryptography
azurecloud-securitycryptographykey-management

Key Vault

Microsoft Azure service for safeguarding cryptographic keys and secrets.

Data Protection and Cryptography
azurecloud-securitykey-managementsecret-managementsecurity
GPG Sync

GPG Sync is a tool designed to keep OpenPGP public keys up-to-date within an organization by offloading the complexity of key management to a single trusted person.

Data Protection and Cryptography
gpgkey-management
AWS Key Management Service

A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data.

Data Protection and Cryptography
awsaws-securityencryptionkey-managementcloud-security
Keyscope

A key and secret validation workflow tool built in Rust, supporting over 30 providers and exporting to JSON or CSV.

IAM & Credential Management
workflowrustsecurity-toolkey-management
Gray Hat Hacking v6 Lab 29

Directory containing components to build labs for Chapter 29 with setup instructions and VM information.

Miscellaneous
cloud-securityterraformlabdockersshkey-management