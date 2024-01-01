eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ESLint plugin to detect and prevent Trojan Source attacks from entering your codebase. This plugin is based on the library and command-line tool anti-trojan-source. It also inspired the creation of an anti-trojan rule in eslint-plugin-security.