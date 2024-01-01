eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source

A web security tool that scans for vulnerabilities and known attacks.
ESLint plugin to detect and prevent Trojan Source attacks from entering your codebase. This plugin is based on the library and command-line tool anti-trojan-source. It also inspired the creation of an anti-trojan rule in eslint-plugin-security.
Drltrace is a dynamic API calls tracer for Windows and Linux applications.
Detect users' operating systems and perform redirection with Apache mod_rewrite.
A static code analysis tool for parsing common data formats to detect hardcoded credentials and dangerous functions.
A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code
Cross-site scripting labs for web application security enthusiasts