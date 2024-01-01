eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source Logo

eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

ESLint plugin to detect and prevent Trojan Source attacks from entering your codebase. This plugin is based on the library and command-line tool anti-trojan-source. It also inspired the creation of an anti-trojan rule in eslint-plugin-security.

Application Security
Free
securitycode-securityvulnerability-detection

ALTERNATIVES