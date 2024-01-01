pac-resolver Logo

pac-resolver

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Pac-resolver touts itself as a module that accepts JavaScript proxy configuration files and generates a function for your app to map certain domains to use a proxy. It receives over 3 million weekly downloads, extending this vulnerability to Node.js applications relying on the open source dependency. To proxy or not to proxy

Vulnerability Management
Free
nodejsproxyvulnerabilitysecurity

ALTERNATIVES