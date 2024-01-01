AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A simple NodeJS/Typescript library to generate IAM Policy Actions Statements, depending on selected service. This library provides predefined constants for autocompletion and a factory class for easy AWS CDK PolicyStatement creation. It aims to simplify the process of handling IAM policies and can be used in AWS CDK stack scripts or as a standalone utility.