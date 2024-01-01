kube-bench Logo

kube-bench

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Kube-bench is a tool that checks whether Kubernetes is deployed securely by running the checks documented in the CIS Kubernetes Benchmark. Tests are configured with YAML files, making this tool easy to update as test specifications evolve. There are multiple ways to run kube-bench, such as inside a pod with access to the host's PID namespace and necessary directories, or by applying the supplied job.yaml file to run the tests as a job.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetessecuritybenchmarkciskubernetes-securitycompliance

ALTERNATIVES