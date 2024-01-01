A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.
Kube-bench is a tool that checks whether Kubernetes is deployed securely by running the checks documented in the CIS Kubernetes Benchmark. Tests are configured with YAML files, making this tool easy to update as test specifications evolve. There are multiple ways to run kube-bench, such as inside a pod with access to the host's PID namespace and necessary directories, or by applying the supplied job.yaml file to run the tests as a job.
A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.
Conmachi is a Golang tool for scanning container environments for security issues.
Tool for analyzing cloud resources against best practices and generating reports.
A publicly open storage viewer for various storage services.
A tool to identify publicly accessible S3 objects
A tool for building Open Container Initiative (OCI) container images with various functionalities.