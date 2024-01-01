PHP Encryption Logo

PHP Encryption is a library for encrypting data with a key or password in PHP. It requires PHP 5.6 or newer and OpenSSL 1.0.1 or newer. The current version is v2.4.0 and is expected to remain stable and supported with security and bugfixes until at least January 1st, 2024. Developed by Taylor Hornby and Scott Arciszewski, it aims to provide secure encryption and is designed to be difficult to misuse.

