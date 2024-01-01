A tool for recovering files by scanning block devices and extracting them based on 'magic bytes' in file contents.
PHP Encryption is a library for encrypting data with a key or password in PHP. It requires PHP 5.6 or newer and OpenSSL 1.0.1 or newer. The current version is v2.4.0 and is expected to remain stable and supported with security and bugfixes until at least January 1st, 2024. Developed by Taylor Hornby and Scott Arciszewski, it aims to provide secure encryption and is designed to be difficult to misuse.
A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data.
Simple C++ Encryption and Steganography tool for hiding files inside images using LSB encoding.
Microsoft Azure service for safeguarding cryptographic keys and secrets.
Showcasing bad cryptography and discussing flawed crypto design.
TestDisk checks disk partitions and recovers lost partitions, while PhotoRec specializes in recovering lost pictures from digital camera memory or hard disks.