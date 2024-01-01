Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services by Microsoft Azure for secure cloud solutions.
Quad9 is a free DNS recursive service that blocks lookups of malicious host names from an up-to-minute list of threats, protecting against malware, phishing, spyware, and botnets, while guaranteeing privacy. The service is operated by the Swiss-based Quad9 Foundation, with a mission to provide a safer and more robust Internet for everyone. Quad9 protects user privacy by not logging IP addresses, employing encryption, and being GDPR-compliant. The service is dedicated to keeping personal data under the control of the end user.
FingerprintX is a standalone utility for service discovery on open ports.
Fail2ban is a daemon that scans log files and bans IPs showing malicious signs to protect servers from brute-force attacks.
Sniffglue is a network sniffer tool written in Rust with advanced filter sensitivity options and secure packet processing.
A Python library for working with network protocols
A subdomain scan tool that helps you find subdomains of a given domain.