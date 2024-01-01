Substation Logo

Substation

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Substation is a cloud-native, event-driven data pipeline toolkit designed for security teams. It allows for extensible data processing, conditional routing of data across AWS cloud services, custom schema formatting, unlimited data enrichment with external APIs, and serverless deployment in AWS.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cloudsecurityawsserverless

ALTERNATIVES