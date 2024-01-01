LinkLiar 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

LinkLiar is an intuitive status menu application written in Swift to help you spoof the MAC addresses of your Wi-Fi and Ethernet interfaces. When you turn on the Wi-Fi of your MacBook, it sends out a unique identifier - its MAC address. Everyone nearby may freely collect this unique identifier and use it to track your movement. With LinkLiar, you can achieve the same privacy for your MacBook by modifying the hardwired MAC address.