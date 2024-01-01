A honeytoken-based tripwire for Microsoft's Active Directory to detect privilege escalation attempts
LinkLiar is an intuitive status menu application written in Swift to help you spoof the MAC addresses of your Wi-Fi and Ethernet interfaces. When you turn on the Wi-Fi of your MacBook, it sends out a unique identifier - its MAC address. Everyone nearby may freely collect this unique identifier and use it to track your movement. With LinkLiar, you can achieve the same privacy for your MacBook by modifying the hardwired MAC address.
A set of interrelated detection rules for improving detection and hunting visibility and context
A multi-threading tool for sniffing HTTP header records with support for offline and live sniffing, TCP flow statistics, and JSON output.
DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts.
A tool for domain flyovers
A DNS rebinding toolkit