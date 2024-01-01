JSON.parse() drop-in replacement with prototype poisoning protection.
This README would normally document whatever steps are necessary to get the application up and running. Things you may want to cover: * Ruby version * System dependencies * Configuration * Database creation * Database initialization * How to run the test suite * Services (job queues, cache servers, search engines, etc.) * Deployment instructions Please feel free to use a different markup language if you do not plan to run rake doc:app.
JSON.parse() drop-in replacement with prototype poisoning protection.
GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool
Security tips for setting up an Apache HTTP Server to prevent security issues.
Domain availability checker with privacy settings
Platform for hosting Jeopardy and 'King of the Hill' style Capture the Flag competitions.
A repository of CTF source files and write-ups from 2015, addressing common issues in CTF write-ups.