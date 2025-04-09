The Ping Identity Platform is an enterprise-grade identity and access management (IAM) solution that provides comprehensive identity security services for customers, employees, and third parties. The platform offers several key capabilities: - Single Sign-On (SSO): Enables users to access multiple applications with one set of credentials - Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Adds additional security layers beyond passwords - Directory Services: Manages user identities and attributes - Identity Management: Handles user lifecycle, from onboarding to offboarding - Identity Governance: Provides access controls and compliance management - Orchestration: Automates identity workflows and processes - Threat Protection: Detects and prevents credential-based attacks - Identity Verification: Validates user identities during registration or high-risk transactions - Verifiable Credentials: Supports decentralized identity standards - Authorization: Controls access to resources based on policies The platform can be deployed in multiple environments including SaaS, FedRAMP-certified cloud, private cloud, or on-premises installations. It's designed to integrate with existing technology ecosystems through standards support, integration kits, and connectors to over 6,500 capabilities across 350+ systems. Ping Identity Platform serves various industries including financial services, healthcare, retail, government, and telecommunications, with solutions tailored to address industry-specific challenges like regulatory compliance, customer experience, and security requirements.
A PHP OAuth 2.0 authorization server implementation with support for various grants and RFCs.
CloudTracker helps identify over-privileged IAM users and roles by analyzing CloudTrail logs.
Akamai Identity Cloud is a CIAM solution that manages customer identities, enhances user experiences, and ensures data protection and regulatory compliance for high-volume consumer brands.
A fully automated AD build script that configures a domain fully with adjustable XML files.
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
OSINTLeak
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.