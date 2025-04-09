Ping Identity Platform Logo

The Ping Identity Platform is an enterprise-grade identity and access management (IAM) solution that provides comprehensive identity security services for customers, employees, and third parties. The platform offers several key capabilities: - Single Sign-On (SSO): Enables users to access multiple applications with one set of credentials - Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Adds additional security layers beyond passwords - Directory Services: Manages user identities and attributes - Identity Management: Handles user lifecycle, from onboarding to offboarding - Identity Governance: Provides access controls and compliance management - Orchestration: Automates identity workflows and processes - Threat Protection: Detects and prevents credential-based attacks - Identity Verification: Validates user identities during registration or high-risk transactions - Verifiable Credentials: Supports decentralized identity standards - Authorization: Controls access to resources based on policies The platform can be deployed in multiple environments including SaaS, FedRAMP-certified cloud, private cloud, or on-premises installations. It's designed to integrate with existing technology ecosystems through standards support, integration kits, and connectors to over 6,500 capabilities across 350+ systems. Ping Identity Platform serves various industries including financial services, healthcare, retail, government, and telecommunications, with solutions tailored to address industry-specific challenges like regulatory compliance, customer experience, and security requirements.

