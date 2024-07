flAWS Challenge 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Through a series of levels, learn about common mistakes and gotchas when using Amazon Web Services (AWS). Everything is run out of a single AWS account, and all challenges are sub-domains of flaws.cloud. Contact scott@summitroute.com for feedback, security issues, or fan mail. Greetz to Andres Riancho, @CornflakeSavage, Ken Johnson, and Nicolas Gregoire for advice and ideas.