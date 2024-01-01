6 tools and resources
Comprehensive tutorial series on ARM Assembly covering various topics.
Introductory book about cryptography with instructions for building and translating.
NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.
Hacker wargames site with forums and tutorials, fostering a learning community.
An evolving how-to guide for securing a Linux server with detailed steps and explanations.
A comprehensive guide to malware analysis and reverse engineering, covering topics such as lab setup, debugging, and anti-debugging.