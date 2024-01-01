tutorial

ARM Assembly Tutorial Series

Comprehensive tutorial series on ARM Assembly covering various topics.

Training and Resources
Crypto 101: the book

Introductory book about cryptography with instructions for building and translating.

Training and Resources
NodeGoat

NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.

Training and Resources
ThisisLegal.com

Hacker wargames site with forums and tutorials, fostering a learning community.

Training and Resources
How To Secure A Linux Server

An evolving how-to guide for securing a Linux server with detailed steps and explanations.

Training and Resources
Dr. Fu's Security Blog: Malware Analysis Tutorials: a Reverse Engineering Approach

A comprehensive guide to malware analysis and reverse engineering, covering topics such as lab setup, debugging, and anti-debugging.

Malware Analysis
