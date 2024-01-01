OpenSnitch 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

OpenSnitch is a GNU/Linux application firewall that provides interactive outbound connections filtering, the ability to block ads, trackers, or malware domains system-wide, configuration of system firewall from the GUI (nftables), management of multiple nodes from a centralized GUI, and SIEM integration. For installation, download deb/rpm packages from the official GitHub repository and refer to the documentation for detailed information.