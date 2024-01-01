A fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit for sending HTTP requests and parsing responses
OpenSnitch is a GNU/Linux application firewall that provides interactive outbound connections filtering, the ability to block ads, trackers, or malware domains system-wide, configuration of system firewall from the GUI (nftables), management of multiple nodes from a centralized GUI, and SIEM integration. For installation, download deb/rpm packages from the official GitHub repository and refer to the documentation for detailed information.
Open-source set of libraries and drivers to accelerate network performance.
A tool that reads IP packets from the network or a tcpdump save file and writes an ASCII summary of the packet data.
A daemon for blocking USB keystroke injection devices on Linux systems
A specialized packet sniffer for displaying and logging HTTP traffic, designed to capture, parse, and log traffic for later analysis.
A tool for discovering and enumerating external attack surfaces