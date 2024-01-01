CloudJack 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

CloudJack assesses AWS accounts for subdomain hijacking vulnerabilities as a result of decoupled Route53 and CloudFront configurations. This vulnerability exists if a Route53 alias references 1) a deleted CloudFront web distribution or 2) an active CloudFront web distribution with deleted CNAME(s). Exploitation of this vulnerability results in the ability to spoof the victim's web site content, which otherwise would have been accessed through the victim's account.