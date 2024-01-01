education

Beacon

0 (0)

Cybersecurity training platform with courses, certifications, and study guides.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritytrainingeducationcertification
The Cyberclopaedia Logo

The Cyberclopaedia

0 (0)

A comprehensive cybersecurity resource for learning and education

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityeducationhackinglearning

M. E. Kabay Courses

0 (0)

Collection of industry and community cybersecurity courses and materials by M. E. Kabay.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityinfoseceducation

Shell-Storm Repository

0 (0)

A repository of CTF challenges and resources from various cybersecurity competitions.

Training and Resources
Free
ctfctf-challengescybersecurityeducationfree-toolslearning
Coursera Together: Free online learning during COVID-19 Logo

Coursera Together: Free online learning during COVID-19

0 (0)

Coursera offers free online learning resources and courses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Training and Resources
Free
online-learningeducation

OverTheWire: Vortex

0 (0)

A wargame composed of 27 levels, with files needed in /vortex/ directory.

Vulnerability Management
Free
wargametrainingcybersecurityeducationlearningsecurity-training
Cyber Security Degrees Logo

Cyber Security Degrees

0 (0)

A one-stop online resource for cybersecurity degree programs in the US, offering information on undergraduate and graduate levels, online programs, and career options.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityeducationonline-learning
SecMobi Wiki Logo

SecMobi Wiki

0 (0)

A collection of mobile security resources with tools, white papers, ebooks, and webinars.

Application Security
Free
mobile-securityeducationsecurity-solutions
Open Security Training Logo

Open Security Training

0 (0)

Free and open-source cybersecurity training classes with multi-class learning paths for high-skill, high-pay job skills.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityeducationtrainingcommunity-drivenopen-source

Cryptopals Crypto Challenges

0 (0)

Interactive challenges demonstrating attacks on real-world cryptography.

Training and Resources
Free
cryptographychallengecryptosecurityeducationlearning
YouTube Logo

YouTube

0 (0)

A video-sharing platform for creators to share their content and for users to discover new content, with a focus on cybersecurity.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityinfoseclearningeducationbest-practices
SANS Institute Logo

SANS Institute

0 (0)

Leading provider of free cybersecurity training resources

Training and Resources
Free
cyber-defensetrainingcybersecurityeducationresources
SANS Logo

SANS

0 (0)

SANS Institute provides cyber security training, certifications, and degrees to empower cyber security practitioners and teams.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritytrainingcertificationeducationsecurity-educationsecurity-training
MemLabs Logo

MemLabs

0 (0)

Educational CTF-styled challenges for Memory Forensics.

Digital Forensics
Free
ctfmemory-forensicsvolatilityeducationlearningsecurity-research

Department of Computer Science and Technology

0 (0)

Leading academic department offering diverse courses and research opportunities.

Miscellaneous
Free
educationresearchresources
Computer Science Courses with Video Lectures Logo

Computer Science Courses with Video Lectures

0 (0)

A collection of computer science courses with video lectures covering a wide range of topics.

Training and Resources
Free
education