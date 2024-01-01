16 tools and resources
Cybersecurity training platform with courses, certifications, and study guides.
A comprehensive cybersecurity resource for learning and education
Collection of industry and community cybersecurity courses and materials by M. E. Kabay.
A repository of CTF challenges and resources from various cybersecurity competitions.
Coursera offers free online learning resources and courses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A wargame composed of 27 levels, with files needed in /vortex/ directory.
A one-stop online resource for cybersecurity degree programs in the US, offering information on undergraduate and graduate levels, online programs, and career options.
A collection of mobile security resources with tools, white papers, ebooks, and webinars.
Free and open-source cybersecurity training classes with multi-class learning paths for high-skill, high-pay job skills.
Interactive challenges demonstrating attacks on real-world cryptography.
A video-sharing platform for creators to share their content and for users to discover new content, with a focus on cybersecurity.
Leading provider of free cybersecurity training resources
SANS Institute provides cyber security training, certifications, and degrees to empower cyber security practitioners and teams.
Educational CTF-styled challenges for Memory Forensics.
Leading academic department offering diverse courses and research opportunities.
A collection of computer science courses with video lectures covering a wide range of topics.