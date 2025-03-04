Microsoft Entra Verified ID 0 Commercial

Microsoft Entra Verified ID is an identity verification solution that enables organizations to build user-owned identity scenarios. It is part of the Microsoft Entra product family, which focuses on identity and network access solutions. The tool allows organizations to issue, manage, and verify digital credentials for users, providing a decentralized identity approach where users have more control over their identity information. This helps establish trust in digital interactions while maintaining privacy. Entra Verified ID integrates with Microsoft's broader identity and access management ecosystem, working alongside other Microsoft Entra products like Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory), Entra ID Governance, and Entra External ID. As part of Microsoft's Zero Trust security approach, Verified ID helps organizations verify the authenticity of user identities, which is crucial for secure access management across cloud and on-premises environments. The solution supports various identity verification scenarios for employees, customers, and partners, helping organizations implement more secure authentication methods beyond traditional passwords.