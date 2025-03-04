Microsoft Entra Verified ID is an identity verification solution that enables organizations to build user-owned identity scenarios. It is part of the Microsoft Entra product family, which focuses on identity and network access solutions. The tool allows organizations to issue, manage, and verify digital credentials for users, providing a decentralized identity approach where users have more control over their identity information. This helps establish trust in digital interactions while maintaining privacy. Entra Verified ID integrates with Microsoft's broader identity and access management ecosystem, working alongside other Microsoft Entra products like Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory), Entra ID Governance, and Entra External ID. As part of Microsoft's Zero Trust security approach, Verified ID helps organizations verify the authenticity of user identities, which is crucial for secure access management across cloud and on-premises environments. The solution supports various identity verification scenarios for employees, customers, and partners, helping organizations implement more secure authentication methods beyond traditional passwords.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
A platform that discovers, manages and secures non-human identities like service accounts, API keys and secrets across enterprise environments.
A NodeJS/Typescript library for generating IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS CDK with predefined constants and a factory class.
CloudTracker helps identify over-privileged IAM users and roles by analyzing CloudTrail logs.
PINNED
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Check Point CloudGuard WAF
A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.