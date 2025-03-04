Microsoft Entra Verified ID Logo

Microsoft Entra Verified ID

0
Commercial
IAM
Identity And Access Management
Authentication
Zero Trust
Security
Verification
Digital Credentials
Privacy
Cloud Security
Access Control
Microsoft
Visit Website

Microsoft Entra Verified ID is an identity verification solution that enables organizations to build user-owned identity scenarios. It is part of the Microsoft Entra product family, which focuses on identity and network access solutions. The tool allows organizations to issue, manage, and verify digital credentials for users, providing a decentralized identity approach where users have more control over their identity information. This helps establish trust in digital interactions while maintaining privacy. Entra Verified ID integrates with Microsoft's broader identity and access management ecosystem, working alongside other Microsoft Entra products like Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory), Entra ID Governance, and Entra External ID. As part of Microsoft's Zero Trust security approach, Verified ID helps organizations verify the authenticity of user identities, which is crucial for secure access management across cloud and on-premises environments. The solution supports various identity verification scenarios for employees, customers, and partners, helping organizations implement more secure authentication methods beyond traditional passwords.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

cred_scanner Logo
cred_scanner

A tool for finding AWS credentials in files, optimized for Jenkins integration.

Free
IAM
Certbot Logo
Certbot

Certbot is a free tool for automatically enabling HTTPS on websites using Let's Encrypt certificates.

Free
IAM
password_compat Logo
password_compat

A library for forward compatibility with PHP password functions.

Free
IAM
Clutch Security Logo
Clutch Security

A platform that discovers, manages and secures non-human identities like service accounts, API keys and secrets across enterprise environments.

Commercial
IAM
Keyscope Logo
Keyscope

A key and secret validation workflow tool built in Rust, supporting over 30 providers and exporting to JSON or CSV.

Free
IAM
AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK Logo
AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK

A NodeJS/Typescript library for generating IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS CDK with predefined constants and a factory class.

Free
IAM
IAM Zero Logo
IAM Zero

IAM Zero detects IAM issues and suggests least-privilege policies for AWS and other cloud platforms.

Free
IAM
CloudTracker Logo
CloudTracker

CloudTracker helps identify over-privileged IAM users and roles by analyzing CloudTrail logs.

Free
IAM

PINNED

ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Cloud Security