11 tools and resources
Online cybersecurity conference with speakers' talks and interactive Q&A sessions.
Donate to your favorite open-source projects and charities using PayPal
Dark Reading is a trusted online community for cybersecurity professionals, offering news, analysis, and insights on the latest cyber threats, technologies, and best practices.
Connect and learn from experts and peers in the Microsoft Community Hub.
Social news aggregation and discussion platform for cybersecurity professionals.
A free online wargame for practicing hacking skills and learning security concepts.
Innovative hub for cybersecurity events and initiatives.
Stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in AWS Cloud Security with this weekly digest newsletter.
Repository of default playbooks and custom functions for Splunk SOAR instances with content migration to Splunk's GitHub.
A non-profit organization focused on improving the security of software through resources and training.
Hacker wargames site with forums and tutorials, fostering a learning community.