RuCTFE 2020 Conference Logo

RuCTFE 2020 Conference

0 (0)

Online cybersecurity conference with speakers' talks and interactive Q&A sessions.

Miscellaneous
Free
conferencecybersecuritycommunitynetworking
PayPal Donate Logo

PayPal Donate

0 (0)

Donate to your favorite open-source projects and charities using PayPal

Vulnerability Management
Free
open-sourcecommunity
Dark Reading Logo

Dark Reading

0 (0)

Dark Reading is a trusted online community for cybersecurity professionals, offering news, analysis, and insights on the latest cyber threats, technologies, and best practices.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritycommunitynewsanalysiscyber-threatsbest-practices
Microsoft Community Hub Logo

Microsoft Community Hub

0 (0)

Connect and learn from experts and peers in the Microsoft Community Hub.

Training and Resources
Free
microsoftcommunitycybersecuritymicrosoft-365windows-securityazure

Reddit

0 (0)

Social news aggregation and discussion platform for cybersecurity professionals.

Miscellaneous
Free
communitycybersecurityinfosec
WeChall Logo

WeChall

0 (0)

A free online wargame for practicing hacking skills and learning security concepts.

Offensive Security
Free
infoseclearninghackingsecuritywargamecommunity
Microsoft Israel R&D Center Logo

Microsoft Israel R&D Center

0 (0)

Innovative hub for cybersecurity events and initiatives.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritycommunity

AWS Security Digest Newsletter

0 (0)

Stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in AWS Cloud Security with this weekly digest newsletter.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awssecuritynewscloud-securitycommunity
Splunk SOAR Community Playbooks Logo

Splunk SOAR Community Playbooks

0 (0)

Repository of default playbooks and custom functions for Splunk SOAR instances with content migration to Splunk's GitHub.

Security Operations
Free
splunksoarplaybookscommunitygithub

OWASP Foundation

0 (0)

A non-profit organization focused on improving the security of software through resources and training.

Vulnerability Management
Free
owaspsecurity-standardsapplication-securitysoftware-securitytrainingcommunity
ThisisLegal.com Logo

ThisisLegal.com

0 (0)

Hacker wargames site with forums and tutorials, fostering a learning community.

Training and Resources
Free
infoseclearningcommunitywargamestutorial