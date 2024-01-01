A network protocol analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic with a focus on TCP/IP flow reconstruction and response time tracking.
RDPY is a pure Python implementation of the Microsoft RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) protocol (client and server side) built over the event-driven network engine Twisted. It supports standard RDP security layer, RDP over SSL, and NLA authentication. RDPY provides various tools like RDP Man In The Middle proxy, RDP Honeypot, RDP screenshoter, RDP client, VNC client, VNC screenshoter, and RSS Player. The tool is fully implemented in Python, except for the bitmap decompression algorithm which is in C for performance reasons. Dependencies are required only for pyqt4 binaries.
A free open-source security tool for macOS to detect unauthorized physical access.
DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts.
A utility to generate malicious network traffic for security evaluation.
Detects the presence of a Responder in the network by sending crafted LLMNR queries.
A Profiling Method for SSH Clients and Servers.