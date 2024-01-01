RDPY 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

RDPY is a pure Python implementation of the Microsoft RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) protocol (client and server side) built over the event-driven network engine Twisted. It supports standard RDP security layer, RDP over SSL, and NLA authentication. RDPY provides various tools like RDP Man In The Middle proxy, RDP Honeypot, RDP screenshoter, RDP client, VNC client, VNC screenshoter, and RSS Player. The tool is fully implemented in Python, except for the bitmap decompression algorithm which is in C for performance reasons. Dependencies are required only for pyqt4 binaries.