LLM Guard 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

LLM Guard is a comprehensive tool designed to fortify the security of Large Language Models (LLMs) by offering sanitization, detection of harmful language, prevention of data leakage, and resistance against prompt injection attacks. It provides a range of features, including prompt scanners, anonymization, and output scanners, to ensure safe and secure interactions with LLMs. LLM Guard is an open-source solution that is easy to integrate and deploy in production environments, and is designed for easy integration and deployment in production environments. It is available for download and installation via pip, and is compatible with Python 3.9 or higher. The tool is constantly being improved and updated, and the community is encouraged to contribute to the package through bug reports, feature requests, and code contributions. For more information, please refer to the documentation and contribution guidelines.