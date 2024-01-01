Elastic Security 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Elastic is a search-powered AI company that enables users to find answers from all data in real-time at scale. It offers three solutions: Elasticsearch Platform, Observability, and Security. Elasticsearch Platform provides open and flexible enterprise solutions powered by AI. Observability accelerates problem resolution with unified observability powered by advanced ML and analytics. Security automates protection, investigation, and response at scale using a unified solution with SIEM, EDR, and cloud security. Elastic is trusted by 50% of the Fortune 500 companies, including Dish, Cisco, T-Mobile, Land Rover, and Booking.com. It provides a free trial and offers a 10X faster solution at half the price of other observability solutions, resulting in a 62% reduction in overall risk to stop ransomware and advanced threats.