aws-gate 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

aws-gate tries to address these issues. Getting Started These instructions will get you a copy of the project up and running on your local machine for development and testing purposes. See deployment for notes on how to deploy the project on a live system. Prerequisites: * Python 3.5+ * session-plugin-manager from AWS SSM Agent version 2.3.68.0 or later must be installed on EC2 instances we want to connect to * Proper IAM permissions for instance profile