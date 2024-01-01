Invoke-ATTACKAPI [DEPRECATED] 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A PowerShell script to interact with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework via its own API using the deprecated MediaWiki API, aiming to provide an easy way to gather information about techniques, tactics, groups, software, and references from the MITRE ATT&CK Team. Note: It is recommended to use the updated Python client for ATT&CK API.