Invoke-ATTACKAPI [DEPRECATED]

TIH is an intelligence tool that helps you search for IOCs across multiple security feeds and APIs.
A PowerShell script to interact with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework via its own API using the deprecated MediaWiki API, aiming to provide an easy way to gather information about techniques, tactics, groups, software, and references from the MITRE ATT&CK Team. Note: It is recommended to use the updated Python client for ATT&CK API.
TIH is an intelligence tool that helps you search for IOCs across multiple security feeds and APIs.
A curated list of resources for learning about deploying, managing, and hunting with Microsoft Sysmon.
BotScout.com provides proactive bot detection, screening, and banning through a powerful API.
A project that detects malicious SSL connections by identifying and blacklisting SSL certificates used by botnet C&C servers and identifying JA3 fingerprints to detect and block malware botnet C&C communication.
ThreatMiner is a threat intelligence portal that aggregates data from various sources and provides contextual information related to indicators of compromise (IOCs).
Generate Bro intel files from pdf or html reports.