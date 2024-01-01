Invoke-ATTACKAPI [DEPRECATED] Logo

A PowerShell script to interact with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework via its own API using the deprecated MediaWiki API, aiming to provide an easy way to gather information about techniques, tactics, groups, software, and references from the MITRE ATT&CK Team. Note: It is recommended to use the updated Python client for ATT&CK API.

Threat Management
Free
ALTERNATIVES

A project that detects malicious SSL connections by identifying and blacklisting SSL certificates used by botnet C&C servers and identifying JA3 fingerprints to detect and block malware botnet C&C communication.

Threat Management
Free
