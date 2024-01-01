5 tools and resources
A GitHub App that monitors GitHub organizations or repositories for adherence to security best practices and detects policy violations.
Open source security-oriented language for describing protocols and applying security policies on captured traffic.
Azure Guardrails enables rapid enforcement of cloud security guardrails by generating Terraform files for Azure Policy Initiatives.
A workload policy enforcement tool for Kubernetes with various supported policies and configuration options.
Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager